App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI to link home loans to repo rate from July

The lender has also reduced interest rate on cash credit account (CC) and overdraft (OD) customers with limits above Rs 1 lakh, after the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After linking its short-term loans and large savings deposits rates to the repo rate, the largest lender State Bank on Friday said it will introduce repo-linked home loans from July.

The lender has also reduced interest rate on cash credit account (CC) and overdraft (OD) customers with limits above Rs 1 lakh, after the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points on Thursday.

"We will introduce repo-linked home loans from July 1," SBI said in a late evening statement.

Close

The monetary policy committee had unanimously decided to reduced repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent in the second bi-monthly policy Thursday, taking it down to a nine- year low, citing sagging growth and to cushion the rising headwinds to the economy.

related news

It was the third consecutive repo rate cut by RBI, with cumulative reduction of 75 basis points in 2019, so far.

"The benefit of reduction in the repo rate by 25 bps has been passed in its entirety to our CC/OD customers (limits above Rs 1 lakh), with effect from July 1," SBI said.

The effective repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) for CC/ OD customers is 8 percent now, it said, while for savings deposits above Rs 1 lakh the new rate would be 3 percent.

In March, the bank had linked all CC accounts and ODs with limits above Rs 1 lakh to the repo rate plus a spread of 2.25 percent. For above Rs 1 lakh, it had set its savings deposit rates to 2.75 percent below the repo rate.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:11 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.