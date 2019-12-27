SBI to launch OTP-based cash withdrawal at all its ATMs from January 1, 2020 onwards

The State Bank of India (SBI) will switch to a one-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal system at all its ATMs from January 1, 2020, onwards.

With this latest move, the lender aims to ensure the protection of its customers from unauthorised transactions at ATMs.



