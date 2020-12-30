MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI to issue electoral bonds on January 1-10 at 29 branches across India

The Ministry of Finance has said eligible political parties can encash the electoral bonds only through a bank account with the authorised bank.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 09:10 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) from January 1 to January 10, 2021 to issue electoral bonds at 29 authorised branches across India, government of India said.

The Ministry of Finance said eligible political parties could encash the electoral bonds only through a bank account with the authorised bank.

The ministry of finance official statement said "Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India, as per provisions of the Scheme. Electoral Bonds can be bought by a person being an individual either singly or jointly with other individuals. Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), only the political parties registered shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds".

The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorised Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 01.01.2021 to 10.01.2021.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds.

Close

Related stories

An electoral bond to be valid for 15 days from the date of issue and no payment would be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period, it said, adding, the bond deposited by any eligible political party into its account would be credited on the same day.

The last issuance was done in October ahead of the Bihar assembly election.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 30, 2020 08:57 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.