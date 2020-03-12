App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI to invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank

State Bank of India's (SBI) Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) has approved the bank's purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank at Rs 10 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India's (SBI) Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) has approved the bank's purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes Bank at Rs 10 per share.

This means the total investment approved is Rs 7,250 crore.

SBI's shareholding in Yes Bank after reconstruction will be within the 49 percent limit, SBI said in a statement to stock exchanges. The share purchase is still subject to regulatory approvals.

Close

According to the draft reconstruction plan, SBI is to be issued 245 crore shares at Rs 10 per share for Rs 2,450 crore.

The RBI had on March 5 superseded Yes Bank's board and announced a draft reconstruction scheme.

SBI cannot reduce its holding to below 26 percent before completing three years, starting from the date of infusing capital.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #State Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.