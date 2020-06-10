App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI to hold virtual annual general meeting on June 17

In April, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had allowed companies to conduct their annual general meeting (AGM) through video conferencing or other audio visual means, during this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

PTI

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will hold its annual general meeting on June 17, through video conferencing mode.

The virtual AGM is being organised following requests from various stakeholders in view of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, SBI said in a release.

The meeting will be held at 3 pm via video conferencing or other audio visual means.

"Shareholders will be allowed to e-vote for electing four directors from a list of five candidates as per the provisions of the SBI Act and SBI General Regulations, 1955," the bank said.

The lender said keeping in view the well-being of all stakeholders and to comply with lockdown restrictions, it has avoided physical meetings for major events in the past few months.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Ministry of Corporate Affairs #SBI #State Bank of India #Virtual annual general meeting

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.