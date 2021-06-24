SBI to give loans up to Rs 100 crore for healthcare sector under new scheme

Called ‘Aarogyam’ loans, these facilities can be availed either as term loan to support expansion or modernisation or as working capital facilities.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on June 24 said it has launched a new business loan product targeted at the healthcare sector. Under the new product, hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, pathology labs, and other manufacturing and supply-related businesses engaged in critical healthcare can avail of loans up to Rs 100 crore repayable in 10 years.

Called ‘Aarogyam’ loans, these facilities can be availed either as term loan to support expansion or modernisation or as working capital facilities such as cash credit, bank guarantees or letters of credit. In metro centres, loans under Aarogyam can be availed up to Rs 100 crore, in Tier I and urban centres up to Rs 20 crore and in Tier II to Tier VI centres up to Rs 10 crore.

The borrowers taking loans of up to Rs two crore will not be required to offer any collateral or security to SBI. Such loans will be covered under the guarantee scheme of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises.

The bank said that the product is being launched in acknowledgment of the healthcare sector’s contribution amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “We believe this special loan product will provide the much-needed financial support to enable expansion/modernisation of existing facilities and also creation of new facilities.

"With Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan, our endeavour is towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the entire country,” said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI.

Aarogyam healthcare business loans will be eligible under the COVID loan book being created by banks as part of the relief measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On May 5, the central bank had opened an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country.

On May 30, public sector banks had announced that they have come up with three sets of products to build a COVID book under the RBI’s scheme of liquidity and the expanded emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS 4.0) for healthcare institutions, including a healthcare business loan for setting up oxygen plants, business loans for healthcare facilities and unsecured personal loans for COVID treatment. Earlier this month, SBI launched the personal loan product called ‘Kavach’ for treatment of patients suffering from COVID.