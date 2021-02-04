SBI to charge Rs 20 + GST for failed ATM transaction due to insufficient fund

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) to charge customers for failed ATM transactions due to insufficient balance. A transaction that is unsuccessful due to insufficient funds in the account, customers have to pay an extra amount as a penalty.

There are options like missed call and SMS facility which allows customers to keep a tab on the balance in their savings account. Before making an ATM withdrawal it is better to always check your balance.

SBI allows 8 free transactions to its regular savings account holders in a month in the metro cities. These include free transactions from 5 SBI ATMs and 3 ATMs of any other bank. 10 free ATM transactions from non-metro cities in which 5 transactions can be made from SBI, while 5 from other banks ATM, according to the SBI website.

SBI will charge a fee of Rs 20 plus GST for transaction decline due to insufficient balance. There are few examples where ATM transaction fails, and as a result, no cash is dispensed, although cash gets debited from one’s account. No need to worry, just safely keep your transaction slip and register the complaints online with SBI.

Here are the steps to register a complaint with SBI

-Log-in to the SBI website, then go to its CMS portal.

- Fill in the details like Customer Type, Account Number, Name of Complainant, Branch Code, Mobile Number, Email ID, Category of Complaint, Product & Services, and Nature of Complaint.

-Just after filling in all these details, enter the Captcha code and then click on the submit button.

-After successful submission, you will receive a complaint number through which you can know the status. You will also receive the complaint number through SMS and email.

-Your complaint will be investigated and resolved within 7 days. You will also receive a message about what action has been taken on your complaint.