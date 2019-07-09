App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI takes first cue from RBI Govenor, lowers lending rates by 5 bps

The one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) or minimum lending rate, to which all loans are linked, has been cut to 8.40 percent from 8.45 percent, the nation's largest lender said in a statement July 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A day after Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das said he expects faster transmission of the three successive repo rate cuts, State Bank lowered its lending rates by 5 basis points across all tenors.

The new rates, effective July 10, is the third reduction by SBI in this financial year having cut the rates by 5 bps each in April and May, while its home loan rates has come down by 20 bps during this period.

The one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) or minimum lending rate, to which all loans are linked, has been cut to 8.40 percent from 8.45 percent, the nation's largest lender said in a statement July 9.

Close

From July 1, the bank had also introduced repo-linked home loan products.

related news

Talking to reporters after the customary post-budget meeting with the finance minister on Monday, Das had said after delivering three back-to-back rate cuts to the tune of 75 bps, RBI expects a quicker transmission by banks.

"At the June MPC meeting, I had said by that time 50 basis points of repo rate cut had already been announced, only 21 bps had been transmitted. But one positive thing that is happening now is, earlier it used to take six months for transmission, now it is taking a much shorter period of two- three months," Das had said.

"Thereafter, we announced 25 bps cut more. So, it's now a cumulative 75 bps cut. We are collecting the data and also you have to keep in mind that right from June, the system has more than adequate surplus liquidity," he had said.

After the 25 bps repo rate cut in the June policy, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank and IDBI Bank had reduced their MCLR by 5-10 bps.

The next meeting of the monetary policy committee is scheduled for August 5-9, when majority of analysts expect another rate cut.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Business #State Bank of India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.