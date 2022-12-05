SBI surpasses Rs 5 trillion personal banking advances

State Bank Of India

State Bank of India (SBI) surpassed the milestone of Rs 5 trillion in personal banking advances on November 30, 2022. The bank marked the first Rs 1 trillion mark in January 2015, followed by Rs 2 trillion in January 2018, Rs 3 trillion in August 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak, and the Rs 4 trillion mark in November 2021. The trajectory indicates the bank's progression at an accelerated pace.

“I am delighted to announce yet another milestone achieved by SBI. We are extremely grateful to our customers and stakeholders who have trusted us and played a significant role in achieving this growth. A series of tactical measures and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the Rs 5 trillion mark under Personal Banking advances (other than Housing),” said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI.