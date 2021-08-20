MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI suggests 8 ways to create an unbreakable password

SBI has shared a nearly 2-minute long video suggesting ways to keep a strong password.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has shared a video from its Twitter handle suggesting ways to keep a strong password.

As we all know that password hacking has become insanely popular and digital technology has both upsides and downsides.

This suggestion by the SBI is to protect its customers from hackers who are looking for the latest way to get access to sensitive data, including your email, bank account.

Creating strong unbreakable passwords, changing your password regularly will help you to fight against these hackers and it will also protect your data and keep you away from online fraud.

SBI in a tweet said, "A strong password ensures higher levels of security. Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password and protect yourself from cybercrime".

Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password

Close

Related stories

-Use a combination of both uppercase and lowercase letters. e.g. aBjsE7uG

-Use both numbers and symbols, e.g. AbjsE7uG61!@

-Use a minimum of 8 characters to ensure adequate security. e.g. aBjsE7uG

-Do not use any common dictionary words. e.g. itislocked or thisismypassword

-Do not use memorable keyboard paths like "qwerty" or "asdfg". Instead, play with your keyboard and add emoticons like ":)", ":/"

-Do not keep obvious passwords like 12345678 or abcdefg.

- Do not use easy-to-guess substitutions like DOORBELL - DOOR8377.

-Keep your password long and do not connect it with your family/birth date etc. e.g. Ramesh@1967.

Your password is your signature. Keep it unique and strong.

Here is how you can create unbreakable passwords?

-The main rule of creating an unbreakable password is that it should not include birthdays, wedding anniversaries that are easily accessible online.

-Also, you should avoid keeping the names of your children or your pet names in the password.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #password #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Aug 20, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.