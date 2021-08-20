SBI suggests 8 ways to create an unbreakable password

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has shared a video from its Twitter handle suggesting ways to keep a strong password.

As we all know that password hacking has become insanely popular and digital technology has both upsides and downsides.

This suggestion by the SBI is to protect its customers from hackers who are looking for the latest way to get access to sensitive data, including your email, bank account.

Creating strong unbreakable passwords, changing your password regularly will help you to fight against these hackers and it will also protect your data and keep you away from online fraud.



A strong password ensures higher levels of security. Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password and protect yourself from cybercrime. Stay alert & #SafeWithSBI! #CyberSafety#StrongPassword#OnlineSafety#CyberCrime#StaySafepic.twitter.com/ScSI8H5ApF

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 18, 2021

SBI in a tweet said, "A strong password ensures higher levels of security. Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password and protect yourself from cybercrime".

Here are 8 ways in which you can create an unbreakable password

-Use a combination of both uppercase and lowercase letters. e.g. aBjsE7uG

-Use both numbers and symbols, e.g. AbjsE7uG61!@

-Use a minimum of 8 characters to ensure adequate security. e.g. aBjsE7uG

-Do not use any common dictionary words. e.g. itislocked or thisismypassword

-Do not use memorable keyboard paths like "qwerty" or "asdfg". Instead, play with your keyboard and add emoticons like ":)", ":/"

-Do not keep obvious passwords like 12345678 or abcdefg.

- Do not use easy-to-guess substitutions like DOORBELL - DOOR8377.

-Keep your password long and do not connect it with your family/birth date etc. e.g. Ramesh@1967.

Your password is your signature. Keep it unique and strong.

Here is how you can create unbreakable passwords?

-The main rule of creating an unbreakable password is that it should not include birthdays, wedding anniversaries that are easily accessible online.

-Also, you should avoid keeping the names of your children or your pet names in the password.