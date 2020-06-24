SBI SO recruitment 2020: Where to apply, eligibility, salary, education, details of vacancy

The State Bank of India has issued several notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers. The online application process has also begun with the release of official notifications. Under different advertisement numbers, there are a total of 444 vacancies for various posts. The final date to submit application is July 13 and aspirants can apply online for their desired posts on sbi.co.in/careers.

A total of 20 positions have opened up for the role, which is segregated in various categories. The bank has released a detailed notification in this regard, which mentions that, to apply for the job, candidates are required to provide documents such as resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience among others.

The shortlisting will be purely provisional without verification of documents. However, the documents would be verified during the time of the interview and candidates can also be asked to provide original papers of the same.

How you can apply:

- Visit the official website of SBI

- Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.

- Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement and go to ‘apply online’.

- Then click on ‘New Registration’ or ‘Login’ if you have already registered.

- Fill in the form and pay the application fee.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum age of the candidates who wish to apply should be 25 and it should not extend beyond 35 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education Qualification

A candidate should have completed CA/ MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance)/PGDBM (finance) or any equivalent post-graduation degree from a recognised university or college.

Fees

The application fee, which is 750 for candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category, can be paid using internet banking, debit card, and credit card. Meanwhile, no application fee would be charged for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe or PWD.

Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc, as per rules.

Selection criteria

To be selected for the job, candidates do not have to appear for any written exam. A shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank. In case more than one candidate scores the same marks, elder candidates will be given preference.

Details of Vacancy

Relationship Manager - 48 vacancies

Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 01 vacancy

Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics - 01 vacancy

Central Research Team (Support) - 01 vacancy Investment Officer - 09 vacancies

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01 vacancy

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 03 vacancies

Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 01 vacancy

Chief Manager (Special situation Team) - 03 vacancies

Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 03 vacancies

Product Manager - 06 vacancies

Manager (Data Analyst) - 02 vacancies

Manager (Digital Marketing) - 01 vacancy

Faculty - 03 vacancies

SME Credit Analyst - 20 vacancies

Deputy Manager (IS Audit) - 08 vacancies

Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 vacancy

Manager – Anytime Channel - 01 vacancy

Executive (FI & MM) - 241 vacancies

Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR - 85 vacancies

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Sr Executive - 06 vacancies