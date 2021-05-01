MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI slashes home loan interest rates to 6.7 percent

Women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 bps.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

India's largest lender, State Bank of India has slashed home loan interest rates starting from 6.70 percent onwards. Home Loan Interest rates are now starting as low as 6.70% for loans upto Rs 30 lacs and 6.95% for loans above Rs 30 lacs to Rs 75 lacs. HomeLoans above Rs 75 lacs get highly attractive interest rates of 7.05%

Additionally, women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 bps.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #SBI
first published: May 1, 2021 01:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.