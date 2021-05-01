SBI slashes home loan interest rates to 6.7 percent

India's largest lender, State Bank of India has slashed home loan interest rates starting from 6.70 percent onwards. Home Loan Interest rates are now starting as low as 6.70% for loans upto Rs 30 lacs and 6.95% for loans above Rs 30 lacs to Rs 75 lacs. HomeLoans above Rs 75 lacs get highly attractive interest rates of 7.05%

Additionally, women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 bps.