HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI says reports of taking Jet Airways to NCLT "speculative"

Reports earlier said SBI was mulling moving the NCLT to recover its loans from Jet as it felt the airline was running out of funds for operations.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Jet Airways largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday media reports on the state-run bank referring the debt-laden carrier to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover loans were "speculative", and that no such decision had been taken.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways #NCLT #State Bank of India

