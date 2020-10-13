172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sbi-says-online-banking-services-hit-but-atms-pos-machines-working-5956951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI says online banking services hit due to connectivity issues, but ATMs, POS machines working

SBI assured customers that normal services will resume by noon. Meanwhile, SBI YONO app users may face disruptions today as it will be under maintenance for a few hours

Moneycontrol News
 
 
State Bank of India on October 13 informed customers that SBI online banking services have been affected due to intermittent connectivity issues, but assured that the ATMs and POS machines will continue to work.

The lender assured customers that services will return to normal by noon.

"We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon," SBI tweeted.

On October 10, the State Bank of India had informed its customer that SBI Yono will be under maintenance on October 11 and October 13 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

SBI customers have encountered such issues earlier too.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Business #personal finance #State Bank of India

