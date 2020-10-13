SBI says online banking services hit due to connectivity issues, but ATMs, POS machines working

State Bank of India on October 13 informed customers that SBI online banking services have been affected due to intermittent connectivity issues, but assured that the ATMs and POS machines will continue to work.

The lender assured customers that services will return to normal by noon.



We request our customers to plan their banking needs accordingly and use our #InternetBanking service to avoid any inconvenience.#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#ImportantNotice#YONOSBIpic.twitter.com/yJWW2dxYB7

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 10, 2020

"We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon," SBI tweeted.On October 10, the State Bank of India had informed its customer that SBI Yono will be under maintenance on October 11 and October 13 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

SBI customers have encountered such issues earlier too.