you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI says no fresh divestment in general insurance arm

"We would like to bring to your notice that the said development had happened on September 26, 2018. SBI had announced this development on the same date," SBI said in a statement.

PTI
State Bank of India on Friday said its 4 percent stake sale in general insurance arm took place in September this year and there is no fresh divestment of equity in SBI General Insurance.

"We would like to bring to your notice that the said development had happened on September 26, 2018. SBI had announced this development on the same date," SBI said in a statement.

Thursday, PTI inadvertently reported that the SBI has approved sale of 4 percent stake in SBI General Insurance for Rs 482 crore.

The SBI currently holds 70 percent stake in SBI General Insurance, while 26 percent in held by international joint venture partner AIG International Pty Ltd. Rest is held by two alternative investment funds (AIFs).
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:25 pm

