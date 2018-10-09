SBI says it could buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of NBFCs' loans

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has come out in support of non-bank lenders, stating there is still opportunity to buy up to Rs 30,000 crore more of their loans.

"The bank had initially planned for a growth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced," SBI said in a statement.

"As per the bank's internal assessment, there may be an opportunity to buy additional portfolio in the range of Rs 20,000-30,000 crore," it said.

NBFCs typically sell down a part of their loan portfolios after holding them for a particular amount of time. Banks buy these portfolios to show growth or to meet priority sector lending requirements.

In most cases, it is the latter, which is to meet the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules to lend 40 percent of its loans to the priority sector.

SBI's statement comes against the backdrop of a critical cash-crunch situation that is plaguing non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and making it difficult for them to raise funds from the market.

Yields of debt securities issued by NBFCs have spike over the past few weeks because of fear that they may not have the cash to repay bond holders at the time of maturity.

This has restricted their business growth and has also limited funding from banks, which provide refinancing for their.

"SBI today stepped up substantially a facility for purchasing portfolio of assets from NBFCs to provide liquidity to NBFCs... SBI would buy such portfolios up to a total amount of Rs 45,000 crore. This measure should alleviate liquidity concerns to a great extent," Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, said in a tweet.

The crisis came to light after a series of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). These defaults sparked a fear in the market about the entire NBFC sector.

In its statement, SBI said it would look at both priority sector and non-priority sector loans of NBFCs.

Another large public sector lender -- Bank of Baroda -- has decided to continue lending to NBFCs and HFCs, hoping that normalcy gets restored in due course, according to CEO and Managing Director PS Jayakumar.

On October 8, the National Housing Bank said it would increase the refinance limit for housing finance companies (HFCs) from Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. This, too, was intended to reduce the refinancing risk for HFCs.

During a liquidity crisis, banks, which hold government securities, can borrow short-term funds from the RBI against a portion of those securities. NBFCs do not have that option.

At a time when there are less borrowing options for them, banks too are reluctant to lend more to NBFCs.