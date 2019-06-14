App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI says it contiunes to lend to NBFC

The bank does not consider the crisis plaguing the shadow banks are grave as only one or two of them are severely impacted, said a top bank official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid the growing fears of defaults by non-banking finance companies, the largest lender State Bank of India June 14 said it will continue to funds to the sector as it feels the problems facing the industry are not very grave and system-wide.

The bank does not consider the crisis plaguing the shadow banks are grave as only one or two of them are severely impacted, said a top bank official.

"SBI is lending to NBFCs and we will continue to do so...Our decision is based on risk perception that we have on a particular entity. We have not stopped lending to NBFCs at all," managing director Arijit Basu told reporters on the sidelined of a banking summit organised by industry lobby IMC.

Close

Last week, SBI had said it had been closely monitoring its exposures to NBFCs for the past many months and was taking appropriate measures to safeguard its interest.

related news

"The overall quality of the NBFC asset portfolio in our books continues to be good. We have already included the stressed NBFC accounts in our estimate for slippages and loan loss provisions for the current financial year," SBI had said without quantifying it.

As of March 2019, SBI had an exposure of Rs 1.87 lakh crore to the NBFC sector, which has been in trouble since IL&FS went belly up last September.

He said both RBI and government have taken a few steps to address the issues and are contemplating more measures.

It could be noted that Dewan Housing Finance had defaulted on bond repayments on June 4, which led to the downgrade of its Rs 850-crore commercial papers to D from A4 by Icra and Crisil.

On June 11, the mortgage lender, however, said it paid Rs 962 crore towards interest payment on debt instruments which fell due on June 4, and met the seven-day "cure period" to pay off its obligation.

DHFL paid the interest towards a total of 12 NCDs amounting to Rs 961.95 crore which were due for payment on June 4.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #Business #State Bank of India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.