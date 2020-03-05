SBI said YES? Twitterati reactions a mixed bag

The government has reportedly approved State Bank of India's (SBI) plan to lead a consortium and purchase stake in YES Bank, as per a Bloomberg report.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been approached to join a consortium, which includes State Bank of India (SBI), to buy a stake in YES Bank, sources told Moneycontrol.

Following the report, shares of YES Bank climbed as much as 29 percent intraday on March 5, while those of SBI fell nearly 5 percent. However, the scrip was able to recover losses and ended the day with gains of over a percent.

