Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI said YES? Twitterati reactions a mixed bag

Shares of Yes Bank climbed as much as 29 percent intraday on March 5, while those of SBI fell nearly 5 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government has reportedly approved State Bank of India's (SBI) plan to lead a consortium and purchase stake in YES Bank, as per a Bloomberg report.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been approached to join a consortium, which includes State Bank of India (SBI), to buy a stake in YES Bank, sources told Moneycontrol.

Following the report, shares of YES Bank climbed as much as 29 percent intraday on March 5, while those of SBI fell nearly 5 percent. However, the scrip was able to recover losses and ended the day with gains of over a percent.

Close
It also inspired a wide range of reactions from Twitter - some of whom applauded the move, while others questioned substantiality of the investment.





First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #SBI #Yes Bank

