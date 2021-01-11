MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI revises fixed deposit interest rates, check latest rates here

To fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits, the proposed rates of interest shall be made applicable. In September 2020, SBI revised interest rates on fixed deposits.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI), for some select maturity periods, has raised fixed deposit or FD rates. From January 8, the revised SBI rates on retail FDs of less than Rs 2 crores are effective. The bank has increased 10 basis points (bps) on fixed deposits (FDs) for 1 year to less than 2 years.

To fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits, the proposed rates of interest shall be made applicable. In September 2020, SBI revised interest rates on fixed deposits.

SBI FDs between seven to 45 days will now fetch 2.9 percent. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9 percent. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4 percent. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5 percent instead of 4.9 percent. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1 percent. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3 percent and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4 percent after the latest revision.

Here are the latest SBI interest rates on fixed deposit for general customers
DaysInterest rates
7 days to 45 days2.9%
46 days to 179 days3.9%
180 days to 210 days4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years5%
2 years to less than 3 years5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years5.4%

Here are the latest SBI interest rates on fixed deposit for senior citizens customers

SBI provides an additional 50 bps interest rate to senior citizens' across all tenors. Senior citizens will get 3.4 percent to 6.2 percent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years after the latest revision.
DaysInterest rates
7 days to 45 days3.4%
46 days to 179 days4.4%
180 days to 210 days4.9%
211 days to less than 1 year4.9%
1 year to less than 2 years5.5%
2 years to less than 3 years5.6%
3 years to less than 5 years5.8%
5 years and up to 10 years6.2%
SBI's 'SBI Wecare' special FD scheme for senior citizens has also been extended till March 31, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #personal finance
first published: Jan 11, 2021 09:41 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.