App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI reported Kanishk Gold, Nathella Sampath as fraud accounts in 2017-end

The sanctioned aggregate limits of Rs 215 crore by SBI in a consortium arrangement has been classified by the bank as fraud on November 16, 2017 for having misrepresented the financial statements from 2009 and liquidated primary security, SBI said in a clarification sought for a news report by exchanges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest lender SBI today said it had classified Chennai-based jewellery firm Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd (KGPL) as fraud account in November 2017.

The sanctioned aggregate limits of Rs 215 crore by SBI in a consortium arrangement has been classified by the bank as fraud on November 16, 2017 for having misrepresented the financial statements from 2009 and liquidated primary security, SBI said in a clarification sought for a news report by exchanges.

The matter has been reported to CBI for necessary action, SBI said. Further, the matter was reported to RBI on November 21, 2017.

On the matter of Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd (NSJPL), SBI said it had sanctioned Rs 250 crore loan to the company through a consortium, which was reported fraud on December 22, 2017 for misrepresenting financial statements from 2010 and liquidated primary security.

The matter of NSJPL has been reported to CBI for necessary action, SBI said.

Further, SBI said that the information published in the media report is not shared by the bank.

tags #Business #Companies #Kanishk Gold #Nathella Sampath #SBI

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC