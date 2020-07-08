App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI reduces MCLR by 5-10 basis points upto three months tenor

This is the fourteenth consecutive reduction in SBI's MCLR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
State Bank of India (SBI)
State Bank of India (SBI)

State Bank of India (SBI) has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5-10 bps in the shorter tenors, with effect from July 10.

SBI's MCLR for the tenor upto three months has been lowered to 6.65 percent per annum.

This is the fourteenth consecutive reduction in the lender's MCLR.

"SBI's MCLR continues to be the lowest in the market" the bank said in a statement.

SBI had in June lowered its MCLR for all tenors by 25 basis points, effective June 10.

The bank's MCLR for the six months tenor is currently  6.95 percent.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:34 am

