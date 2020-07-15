SBI recovers only 7% of bad debt written off over eight years: Report

State-run lender State Bank of India (SBI) has recovered only slightly over 7 percent of the bad loans written off during the past eight years.

Out of Rs 1,23,432 crore written off by SBI during from FY13 to FY20, the bank recovered only Rs 8,969 crore, according to a Moneylife report.

The report cited the bank's reply to Vivek Velankar, who is a shareholder of SBI.

Velankar, president of Pune-based Sajag Nagrik Manch, told Moneylife that he had first attempted getting this information through a Right to Information (RTI) request.

The RTI request was denied by the bank, with the reason that collating the information would be a waste for resources, the report said.

"I did not get a chance to ask my question during the AGM, but the bank shared this information, which is quite shocking. This also exposes how the bank writes off loans of 100s of crores of rupees of large defaulters while denying waiver of simple interest on loans for common customers," Velankar told the magazine.

The documents provided by SBI to Velankar reveal that the bank's largest defaulters are Bhushan Power & Steel, IRVCL and Videocon Industries, who have paid any amount of their loans that were written off.

The document mentions Alok Industries as SBI's largest borrower, but the company has repaid 1,703.57 crore out of Rs 8,098.05 crore which was written off.