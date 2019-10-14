App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI re-enters top-10 most valued firms list; replaces Bajaj Finance

Shares of SBI closed flat at Rs 255.45, up 0.37 per cent, while those of Bajaj Finance fell 2.37 per cent to Rs 3,881.65.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India on October 14 re-entered the elite club of top-10 most valued domestic firms by market valuation after a gap of two weeks. The bank had on October 1 lost its spot to Bajaj Finance in the coveted club of top-10 most valued domestic companies.

Bajaj Finance had replaced SBI as the 10th most valued firm then.

At close of trade on Monday, SBI's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 2,27,979.20 crore, which is Rs 2,899.12 crore more than that of Bajaj Finance Rs 2,25,080.08 crore valuation on the BSE.

Close

Shares of SBI closed flat at Rs 255.45, up 0.37 per cent, while those of Bajaj Finance fell 2.37 per cent to Rs 3,881.65.

related news

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 8,60,631.07 crore followed by TCS with a m-cap of Rs 7,58,338.19 crore.

Others in the top-10 list are HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Bajaj Finance is now on the 11th spot in the ranking of top 100 companies by m-cap.

The m-cap data of companies changes daily with share price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Business #Market news #State Bank of India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.