SBI raises Rs 9,718 cr via 15-year infrastructure bonds at 7.70% coupon

Country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), on January 18 said it has raised Rs 9,718 crores through second infrastructure bonds issue at a coupon rate of 7.70 percent.

The bank will use the proceeds from the bond issue to enhance long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment.

“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids of Rs. 14,805 crores and was oversubscribed by ~2.96X against the base issue,” the release said.

The bonds received investment from mutual funds, provident & pension funds, and insurance companies. The bank did not specify the share of investment or names of the entities who have invested in the issuance.

The coupon set by the bank is 17 basis points above the corresponding Financial Benchmarks of India (FBIL) government securities par curve.

On January 18, the 10-year benchmark government securities' 7.26 percent 2032 yield ended at 7.3243%.