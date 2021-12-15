MARKET NEWS

English
SBI raises Rs 3,974 crore via bonds

SBI raises Rs 3,974 crore via bonds

The committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting held on Tuesday approved allotting 3,974 Basel III compliant non-convertible taxable, perpetual debt instruments qualifying as additional tier I capital of the bank, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said it has raised Rs 3,974 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds to subscribers.

The bonds, bearing coupon of 7.55 per cent payable annually, aggregating to Rs 3,974 crore were accorded to bond subscribers on Tuesday, it added.
Tags: #Bonds #Business #Companies #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Dec 15, 2021 08:30 am

