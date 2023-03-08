 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI raises Rs 3,717 crores through Additional Tier 1 bond issuance

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Strap - The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier planned to raise Rs 7000 through Additional Tier-1 bonds

A State Bank of India ATM in Mumbai (File photo)

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on March 8, raised Rs 3717 crores at a coupon rate of 8.25 percent through Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bond issuance.

The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter, the lender said in a press release.

The issue attracted investors with bids of Rs. 4537 crores, the lender said, and was oversubscribed by about 2.27 times against the base issue of Rs 2000 crores.

