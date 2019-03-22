SBI raises Rs 1,251 cr by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

The bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each bears a coupon rate of 9.45 per cent per anum payable annually with call option after 5 years or any anniversary date thereafter, it said.
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,251.30 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds. "The Committee of Directors for Capital Raising at its meeting held today on 22 March 2019 deliberated and accorded approval to allot 12,513 non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, unsecured Basel lll-compliant additional tier-I bonds, for inclusion in additional tier-I capital of the bank...aggregating to Rs 1,251.30 crore," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each bears a coupon rate of 9.45 per cent per anum payable annually with call option after 5 years or any anniversary date thereafter, it said.
The bonds were subscribed on Friday, it added.