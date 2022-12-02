SBI raises Rs. 10,000 cr through its maiden infra bond

State bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, raised Rs. 10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issue on Friday. The amount raised will be used to fund long-term infrastructure and affordable housing projects.

The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors with bids worth Rs. 16,366 crore and was oversubscribed 3.27 times.

Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs. 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.51 payable annually for a tenor of 10 years. The coupon represents a spread of 17 basis points (bps) over corresponding G-Sec bonds. The SBI infra bonds come with a AAA credit rating from domestic rating agencies. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percent.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, “Development of infrastructure is a key priority for the country, and being the largest lender, SBI has been at the forefront for the advancement of social, green, and other infrastructure projects. These long-term bonds will help the bank further the cause of infrastructure development.”