SBI raises interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 10 bps

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits, effective Monday. The revised rates come across various maturities and amounts and will apply to senior citizens as well.

The bank has raised interest by 5-10 basis points on deposits of below Rs 1 crore. This revision comes just before the Reserve Bank of India's third bi-monthly policy review, which is scheduled to be announced on August 1.

For SBI customers, interest rates on recurring deposits of SBI are the same as that on FDs, and will therefore, change accordingly from Monday. The bank's last review of interest rates was on May 28.

It is believed that other banks may take cue from the state-owned lender and follow suit with interest rate hikes of their own.

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 1 year to less than 2 year 6.65 6.7 2 years to less than 3 years 6.65 6.75 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 6.8 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 6.85

Tenors Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 7.15 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 7.15 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 7.2 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 7.25 7.35

