App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI raises charges across various bank lockers effective March 31

Failure in the payment of locker rent charges could lead to a penalty as high as 40 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The State Bank of India (SBI), on February 26, increased the rental charges for its safe deposit lockers across India effective March 31.

The rental charges for SBI's small lockers has been increased to Rs 2,000, up by Rs 500, while the extra large locker’s annual rent stand at Rs 12,000, up from Rs 9,000.

The annual rate for SBI's medium size locker will be prized at Rs 4,000, while that of its large locker will be Rs 8,000, up by Rs 2,000.

Close

The above rates are valid for branches in metro cities and urban areas, and excludes GST.

related news

SBI’s locker services are less expensive in semi-urban and rural areas where the rates range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 9,000.

There is also a new one-time locker registration charge of Rs 500 plus GST for small and medium lockers while Rs 1,000 plus GST has to be paid for large and extra large lockers.

Failure in the payment of locker rent charges could lead to a penalty as high as 40 percent of the annual rent amount.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 10:42 pm

tags #Business #India #SBI #State Bank of India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.