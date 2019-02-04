App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI quashes reports on data breach, says customer data is not leaked

The bank denies reports that its customer data has been compromised.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India's largest bank State Bank of India has quashed all media reports about a critical data leakage in its data center.

TechCrunch last week published a story on a massive data leakage at SBI which reportedly exposed sensitive details of millions of customers.

After conducting an internal investigation, SBI has announced that their servers are safe and not compromised. SBI also assured its customers that their data is in safe hands. The bank’s tweet said, “our investigation has revealed that our servers are fully protected and there was no breach at all.”

The TechCrunch report, published on January 27, 2019, had pointed out that a particular server of SBI was not protected by a password and was subsequently hacked and around details of approximately 42.2 crore customers were leaked.

SBI Quick, a banking service which provides information to the customers by giving a missed call or a text message, stores data up to 2 months in its server. The bank claims that data sent or received is masked.

"The investigation has revealed that there was a misconfiguration or lacuna in their process that arose on January 27 and was subsequently rectified," the bank statement said.

Meanwhile, SBI assured its customers that they would take necessary steps to ensure the protection of customer data which is of utmost importance to them.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Companies #SBI

