SBI Q3 results: Top 4 highlights from the earnings report

Feb 03, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

The public-sector lender reported a 68 percent jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 14,205 crore.

SBI's net NPA ratio declined to 1.08 percent from 0.77 percent last year.

The country’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), on February 3 announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022. The lender reported its highest ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14,205 crore, beating market estimates, recording a 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

Moneycontrol looks at the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Record quarterly rise in profit

SBI recorded its highest ever quarterly profit.