SBI Q3 results: Top 4 highlights from the earnings report

SBI's net NPA ratio declined to 1.08 percent from 0.77 percent last year.

The country’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), on February 3 announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022. The lender reported its highest ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14,205 crore, beating market estimates, recording a 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

Moneycontrol looks at the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

Record quarterly rise in profit

SBI recorded its highest ever quarterly profit.

On a YoY basis, the public-sector lender recorded a 68 percent rise in PAT to Rs 14, 205 crore from Rs 8,431 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and spent, rose 24 percent to Rs 38,068 crore from Rs 30,687 crore YoY.

Deposit growth

The bank’s total deposits increased to Rs 42 lakh crore from to Rs 40 lakh crore YoY. Net advances grew from Rs 27 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore YoY.

Asset quality improved

SBI’s gross NPA declined to Rs 98,346 crore from Rs 1.2 lakh crore on a YoY basis, whereas net NPA fell to Rs 23,484 crore from Rs 34,539 crore. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.77 percent from 1.34 percent last year.

The gross NPA (GNPA) ratio declined to 3.14 percent for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 from 4.5 percent last year.

Segment profits

The bank's profit in the treasury sector rose to Rs 6,401 crore YoY from Rs 153 crore.

The corporate and wholesale segment of the bank recorded profit of Rs 5,994 crore from Rs 5,349 crores last year.