English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SBI Q3 results: Top 4 highlights from the earnings report

    The public-sector lender reported a 68 percent jump in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to Rs 14,205 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
    SBI's net NPA ratio declined to 1.08 percent from 0.77 percent last year.

    SBI's net NPA ratio declined to 1.08 percent from 0.77 percent last year.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The country’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), on February 3 announced its results for the quarter ending December 2022. The lender reported its highest ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14,205 crore, beating market estimates, recording a 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise.

    Moneycontrol looks at the key highlights from the bank’s earnings report card:

    Record quarterly rise in profit

    SBI recorded its highest ever quarterly profit.