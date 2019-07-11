App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI puts up for sale two NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 309cr

Rajashree Sugars and Chemicals has an outstanding of Rs 226.94 crore towards the country's largest lender, while Shree Vaishnavi of Rs 82.52 crore.

State Bank of India has put up for sale two financial assets to asset reconstruction companies, NBFCs and other financial institutions to recover dues of more than Rs 309 crore.

In terms of bank's policy for sale of financial assets, the bank is placing Rajashree Sugars and Chemicals and Shree Vaishnavi Ispat for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs, it said in the expression of invitation for the sale process.

Rajashree Sugars and Chemicals has an outstanding of Rs 226.94 crore towards the country's largest lender, while Shree Vaishnavi of Rs 82.52 crore.

The e-auction of Rajashree will take place on July 22 while that of Shree Vaishnavi on July 29.

The interested Banks/ARCs/ NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, SBI said.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #Business #State Bank of India

