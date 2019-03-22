App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI pushes fundraising plans to FY20 in hope for better market conditions

The country's largest lender has raised Additional Tier 1 bonds of Rs 1,251.30 crore at coupon rate of 9.45 percent.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi
Whatsapp


State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed it's plans to raise equity capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore until March 2020 due to lack of desirable market conditions and the lender's comfortable capital position.


"We were looking for the right opportunity [to raise capital]. We are not short of capital, we will raise when the markets are conducive," said a senior official. "We will keep watching the market and when the time is right, we will raise," the official added.


SBI obtained approval for extension of the validity period for the fundraising in the board meeting held on March 22. It could be in the way of FPO, QIP, preferential allotment, rights issue, other modes or a combination of these, the lender said in an exchange filing.


On October 22, the bank had obtained the board's approval to raise equity by the end of the current fiscal. Moreover, the lender already has the government's approval to raise equity until March 2020.


Nonetheless, on March 22, the lender raised Additional Tier 1 bonds worth Rs 1,251.30 crore bearing annual coupon of 9.45 percent and call option after five years. These qualify for inclusion in Additional Tier 1 capital of the bank. "We had a target of raising Additional Tier 1 bonds of Rs 8,000 crore for this financial year and we had already done about Rs 6,000 crore. Still some room is left but we do not want to pay a higher rate," the official noted.


Earlier this month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that SBI, along with other Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will need to comply with capital norms by April 1, 2019. "The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and will become fully effective from April 1, 2019. The additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer," the banking regulator said.


The additional CET1 core capital requirement in case of SBI was prescribed at 0.6% of Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs), from 0.4% in the current financial year. The official said that the lender is "geared up" to meet norms since they were to be introduced in a phased manner and it will not require additional fund raising.

The bank's overall capital adequacy was at 12.77 percent, with 9.57 percent CET1 and 10.54 percent Tier1, at the end of December 2018.

First Published on Mar 22, 2019 09:32 pm

tags #banking #Capital Raising #SBI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Unusual Move, Delhi Police Stops and Questions Guests Attending Pak ...

White House: Islamic State Territory in Syria Eliminated

PSG's Neymar Charged for Rant After Champions League Loss

Pravin Togadia's Party to Contest on 100 Lok Sabha Seats

Mob Attacks Muslim Family at Gurugram House, Horrifying Video Shows Wo ...

Britain's Had 3 Years to Do Brexit. Another 3 Weeks Won't Help

Pakistan, Malaysia Agree to Elevate Their Bilateral Relation to Strate ...

'Coercive Measures' Have not Worked in Past, will not Work in Future: ...

Jagan Mohan Reddy Files Nomination, Declares Assets Worth Rs 375 Crore ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tact ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah slammed on social media for ignoring gatekeep ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.