SBI pushes fundraising plans to FY20 in hope for better market conditions

State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed it's plans to raise equity capital of up to Rs 20,000 crore until March 2020 due to lack of desirable market conditions and the lender's comfortable capital position.

"We were looking for the right opportunity [to raise capital]. We are not short of capital, we will raise when the markets are conducive," said a senior official. "We will keep watching the market and when the time is right, we will raise," the official added.

SBI obtained approval for extension of the validity period for the fundraising in the board meeting held on March 22. It could be in the way of FPO, QIP, preferential allotment, rights issue, other modes or a combination of these, the lender said in an exchange filing.

On October 22, the bank had obtained the board's approval to raise equity by the end of the current fiscal. Moreover, the lender already has the government's approval to raise equity until March 2020.

Nonetheless, on March 22, the lender raised Additional Tier 1 bonds worth Rs 1,251.30 crore bearing annual coupon of 9.45 percent and call option after five years. These qualify for inclusion in Additional Tier 1 capital of the bank. "We had a target of raising Additional Tier 1 bonds of Rs 8,000 crore for this financial year and we had already done about Rs 6,000 crore. Still some room is left but we do not want to pay a higher rate," the official noted.

Earlier this month, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that SBI, along with other Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, will need to comply with capital norms by April 1, 2019. "The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and will become fully effective from April 1, 2019. The additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer," the banking regulator said.

The additional CET1 core capital requirement in case of SBI was prescribed at 0.6% of Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs), from 0.4% in the current financial year. The official said that the lender is "geared up" to meet norms since they were to be introduced in a phased manner and it will not require additional fund raising.

The bank's overall capital adequacy was at 12.77 percent, with 9.57 percent CET1 and 10.54 percent Tier1, at the end of December 2018.