SBI provides 7 types of ATM/debit cards to its customers; take a look at daily cash withdrawal limit of different cards

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides seven kinds of ATM/debit cards to its account holders. The daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending upon the variant of the card.

ATM withdrawal rules had been revised by the SBI with effect from July 1. Eight free transactions are allowed by SBI to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month and above eight transaction bank charges on every transaction.

ATM/Debit cards ATM withdrawal limit SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards Rs 20,000 SBI Global International Debit Card Rs 40,000 SBI Gold International Debit Card Rs 50,000 SBI Platinum International Debit Card Rs 1 lakh sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card Rs 40,000 SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card Rs 40,000 SBI My Card International Debit Card Rs 40,000

SBI, from September 18 had extended pairing-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above throughout the day across all SBI ATMs in the country. For withdrawing Rs 10,000 and above, SBI debit cardholders now have to enter OTP sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time, the bank said. So, the next time you are heading towards an SBI ATM for withdrawing Rs 10,000 or more, do remember to carry your mobile with you.