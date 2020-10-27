SBI provides 7 types of ATM/debit cards to its customers; take a look at daily cash withdrawal limit of different cards

ATM withdrawal rules had been revised by SBI with effect from 1st July. 8 free transactions are allowed by SBI to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month and above eight transaction bank charges on every transaction.
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides seven kinds of ATM/debit cards to its account holders. The daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending upon the variant of the card.
SBI, from September 18 had extended pairing-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above throughout the day across all SBI ATMs in the country. For withdrawing Rs 10,000 and above, SBI debit cardholders now have to enter OTP sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time, the bank said. So, the next time you are heading towards an SBI ATM for withdrawing Rs 10,000 or more, do remember to carry your mobile with you.
|ATM/Debit cards
|ATM withdrawal limit
|SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Cards
|Rs 20,000
|SBI Global International Debit Card
|Rs 40,000
|SBI Gold International Debit Card
|Rs 50,000
|SBI Platinum International Debit Card
|Rs 1 lakh
|sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card
|Rs 40,000
|SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Card
|Rs 40,000
|SBI My Card International Debit Card
|Rs 40,000
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:30 pm