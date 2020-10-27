172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sbi-provides-7-types-of-atmdebit-cards-to-its-customers-take-a-look-at-daily-cash-withdrawal-limit-of-different-cards-6022261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI provides 7 types of ATM/debit cards to its customers; take a look at daily cash withdrawal limit of different cards

ATM withdrawal rules had been revised by SBI with effect from 1st July. 8 free transactions are allowed by SBI to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month and above eight transaction bank charges on every transaction.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides seven kinds of ATM/debit cards to its account holders. The daily cash withdrawal limit ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending upon the variant of the card.

ATM withdrawal rules had been revised by the SBI with effect from July 1. Eight free transactions are allowed by SBI to its regular savings account holders to transact in a month and above eight transaction bank charges on every transaction.

ATM cash withdrawal daily limits applicable to SBI debit cards - Here you can check:
ATM/Debit cardsATM withdrawal limit
SBI Classic and Maestro Debit CardsRs 20,000
SBI Global International Debit CardRs 40,000
SBI Gold International Debit CardRs 50,000
SBI Platinum International Debit CardRs 1 lakh
sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit CardRs 40,000
SBI Mumbai Metro Combo CardRs 40,000
SBI My Card International Debit CardRs 40,000
SBI, from September 18 had extended pairing-based cash withdrawal for Rs 10,000 and above throughout the day across all SBI ATMs in the country. For withdrawing Rs 10,000 and above, SBI debit cardholders now have to enter OTP sent on their registered mobile numbers along with their debit card PIN each time, the bank said. So, the next time you are heading towards an SBI ATM for withdrawing Rs 10,000 or more, do remember to carry your mobile with you.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #personal finance

