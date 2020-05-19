App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI proposes uniform inter-creditor agreement norms for faster loan restructuring: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) has recommended a uniform inter-creditor agreement (ICA) framework among lenders to fast track loan restructuring process.

A uniform agreement will essentially specify broad guidelines for restructuring loans to be followed by all banks.

This is being considered given many borrowers affected by the coronavirus crisis may ask banks to restructure their loans, and lenders need to arrive at a consensus for at least a year-and-a-half, according to an Economic Times report.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

"If all banks are not on the same page on the restructuring of a loan, the process would be delayed. This should be avoided. Against this background (SBI chairman) Rajnish Kumar suggested an 'omnibus inter-creditor agreement' (ICA)," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The idea of a uniform ICA framework had been considered earlier but due to lack of a consensus, each bank began taking up loan restructuring on a case-to-case basis.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The restructuring plan should be simple and easily implementable. If one tries to find the financial viability of a company in a conventional way..., it would not be a meaningful exercise. One will end up making unrealistic assumptions which would collapse later," a banker told the paper.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted on term loans whose instalments are due between March 1 and May 31.

The banking industry is hoping the RBI permits them to restructure loans without classifying them as non-performing assets (NPAs), the report said.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #banking #coronavirus #India #SBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are five things to know about the new EPF rules

Here are five things to know about the new EPF rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

NBFCs consider loan disbursals from June, take optimistic approach

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.