English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    SBI presents dividend cheque of Rs 5,740 crore to Finance Minister

    The dividend cheque was presented by SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in the presence of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.

    PTI
    June 16, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
    SBI

    SBI

    State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 5,740 crore for the financial year 2022-23 to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    The dividend cheque was presented by SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in the presence of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.

    "Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 5,740 crore for FY 2022-23, which is the highest-ever dividend given by State Bank of India to Govt of India for a financial year, from Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman -@TheOfficialSBI. Secretary – @DFS_India Shri Vivek Joshi is also present on the occasion," the finance minister's office said in a tweet. SBI had declared a dividend of Rs 11.30 per equity share (1,130 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

    For the full 2022-23, SBI's net profit increased 59 per cent to Rs 50,232.45 crore. The profit in the 2021-22 fiscal was Rs 31,675.98 crore.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #dividend cheque #Finance Minister #SBI
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 08:17 pm