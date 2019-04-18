SBI plans to raise Rs 17,000 crore from bonds

State Bank of India on April 18 said it plans to raise $2.5 billion (about Rs 17,000 crore) through bonds to fund expansion of overseas business.

The executive committee of the central board will take a decision in this regard on April 24, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The committee will decide on long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to $2.5 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during 2019-20, it said.