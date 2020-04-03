App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI plans to appoint consultant for 'competency assessment' of 1,100 senior executives

In a public notice, the bank has sought applications from competent consultant who can design and deliver the exercise within a month from the date of the contract.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State Bank of India (SBI) plans to hire a consultant for competency assessment and development of 1,100 senior officers for ensuring a sustainable competitive edge in the business. To achieve the objective, the country's largest lender plans to appoint a consultant to undertake review of the bank's competency framework, assessment of competencies of senior officials and conducting a development intervention post-assessment, among others.

In a public notice, the bank has sought applications from competent consultant who can design and deliver the exercise within a month from the date of the contract.

All efforts must be taken to ensure completion of the entire process by March 31, 2021, it said.

The consultant is required to develop and deploy digital tools for assessing the competencies of senior officials vis-a-vis the bank's competency framework and there will be no physical assessment centre.

"The assessment centre exercise will be administered centrally, for entire target group of approximately 1,100 officials in one go. The selected vendor will be required to ensure availability of commensurate platform to facilitate concurrent access to all the participants," it said.

The evaluation of assessment centre exercise will be followed by designing of Individual Development Plans (IDPs) which would be specific to an individual clearly defining the actions which are essential to be initiated by an individual for improving upon the competencies identified as requiring development.

The online assessment centre and IDP process is to be followed by a development intervention aimed at enabling the participants develop the competencies identified as an area for development in their IDP, it said.

As part of the development journey, it said, the bank intends to initiate a digital learning journey for a period of 6-7 months for the participants focusing on areas of strength and development.

The bank, in the list of top 50 global banks, has total staff strength of 2.5 lakh.

The consultant would be required to provide the bank with a mechanism to view dashboard of engagement, MIS, participant feedback and measurement of effectiveness, it added.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:40 pm

