SBI Payments launches YONO Merchant app, targets 20 million potential customers over two years

In order to expand on the digitisation of merchant apps in India, SBI payments has launched YONO Merchant app. This will enable millions of merchants to accept digital payments.

Aiming for growth in acceptance of digital payments in Tier 3, 4 and North Eastern cities, SBI Payments, subsidiary of India’s largest bank, State Bank of India, is targeting 20 million potential merchants in the Retail and Enterprise segment.

Commenting on the launch, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said in a press release, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of YONO SBI Merchant app by our Digital Payments subsidiary SBI Payments. The Bank launched YONO Platform three years ago, and has 35.8 million registered users. YONO Merchant is a brand extension of this platform aiming to improve user experience and bringing convenience to our merchants.”

“In the next 2-3 years, we are aiming to digitize millions of merchants by upgrading their mobile phones into a PoS device accepting all form factors, accessing Value Added Services such as loyalty, GST invoicing, inventory management, etc and connecting into an interface to avail other banking products at a click of a button,” Khara added.

SBI has also partnered with Visa on the Tap to Phone feature for boost acceptance infrastructure across the country.

With India’s smartphone base expected to reach 820 million in the next two years, both SBI and Visa firmly believe there is a tremendous opportunity to augment them as payment acceptance devices, a press release by the company has stated.

The mobile app will also be capable of allowing merchants to access details of transactions, generate reports, upload transactions for processing etc.

With digitisation of the country in full swing, there are already competitors in the market such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe among many others. Most of these apps, too, allow for seamless merchant app processes, but penetration into Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities is still somewhat lacking.