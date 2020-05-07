App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI, other lenders mull creation of 'bad bank': Report

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said there is a view at the IBA level that it's the right time for a structure along the lines of a bad bank.

With the banking sector sitting on high provision for non-performing assets and the COVID-19 crisis expected to worsen the situation, State Bank of India (SBI) and other major lenders are reviving the idea of a "bad bank".

CNBC-TV18 reported that the bad bank will have a structure that combines elements of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and asset management companies (AMCs).

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told CNBC-TV18 there is a view at the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) level that it's the right time for a structure along the lines of a bad bank.

The plan is still in the consultation stage and at the IBA level, he said.

"A bad bank three years ago was not feasible, because provisions were inadequate. Today, we have adequate provisions and net book value is hardly 10-15 percent of gross NPAs," Kumar said.

IBA will seek the government's approval for the bad bank, the news channel reported. Banks have been asked to submit their suggestions by May 7.

Lenders plan to transfer their large bad loans to the ARC at a discount, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

REC, PFC participation may be crucial for the bad bank to become successful, sources told CNBC-TV18.

A separate report by The Economic Times said banks intend to request an initial contribution of at least Rs 10,000-15,000 crore from the government.

First Published on May 7, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #banking #SBI

