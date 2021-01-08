MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI offers up to 30 basis points interest concession on home loans

SBI said its interest rate on home loans start from 6.80 percent for loans upto Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs 30 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 01:54 PM IST
SBI | Bank is authorised to issue & encash electoral bonds via its 29 authorised branches.

SBI | Bank is authorised to issue & encash electoral bonds via its 29 authorised branches.

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced interest concession up to 30 basis points (bps) on home loan interest rates, and a 100 percent waiver on processing fees.

"With an aim to offer attractive concessions to the home buyers, country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) announces further interest concession of upto 30 bps on home loans and 100 percent waiver on processing fees," the lender said in a statement.

SBI said its interest rate on home loans start from 6.80 percent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs 30 lakh. The interest rate is linked to CIBIL score.

Also read: SBI, IOCL launch of contactless RuPay debit card

The bank said interest concessions up to 30 bps are available in eight metro cities, on loans of up to Rs 5 crore

Close

Women borrowers get a concession of 5 bps, and digital sourcing attracts further concession of 5 bps, SBI said.

"We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers upto March'21. With SBI's lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take the home buying decision with confidence," CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said in the statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #SBI
first published: Jan 8, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.