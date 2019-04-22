App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI offers 20 bps discount on electric vehicle loans

The best example of shifting policy stance is clear from the now-withdrawn mission of 'all-electric vehicles by 2030' by the present government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a bid to boost volumes for the struggling electric vehicles segment, State Bank of India on April 22 launched a discounted loan for buyers of such vehicles pricing 20 basis points lower than its existing auto loans.

Of the 3.6 million (FY19) car industry, EVs constitute around 1,000 units per annum, according to industry data, and together with two-wheelers the industry notches up over 54,000 units annually despite the many policy pushes to promote this segment of transport. But the two-wheeler segment in a 20 million business annually now.

Many in the industry blame the lack of policy clarity for the poor-show by this segment as the government has only been setting deadlines without thinking about the basic infrastructure and the billions of dollars of investments needed for that.

The best example of shifting policy stance is clear from the now-withdrawn mission of 'all-electric vehicles by 2030' by the present government. Another put-downer is the high cost of an EV as the government has not been offering enough tax incentives, leading to higher prices.

related news

In fiscal 2018, electric scooters volume more than doubled to 54,800 from a year ago while electric car fell to 1,200 from 2,000 over the same period, according to data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles.

"We believe SBI green car loan (electric vehicle) scheme would act as a change agent in the auto loan segment and encourage customers to switch to electric vehicles which can improve overall air quality and lower carbon emissions," managing director, retail and digital banking, PK Gupta said.

The scheme that comes with the longest repayment period of up to eight years is a strategic inclusion to the bank's auto loan segment offered with zero processing fee for the first six months of the launch.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #Business #Electric Vehicle #State Bank of India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR post 191 in 20 overs

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

'Attackers Likely Trained Abroad': Sri Lanka Minister Hints at More Th ...

Political Unrest, Militancy, Civilian Participation: How South Kashmir ...

Iraq 'Ready' to Boost Crude Exports After Iran Waivers End

1998 Magazine Photo Predicting What David Beckham Would Look Like in 2 ...

US Supreme Court to Weigh in on Gay, Transgender Rights

ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Can Upset Top Teams: Rajput

Nokia 9 PureView Fingerprint Sensor Unlocks to a Pack of Gum After Rec ...

FIR Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over 'Babri' Remarks, MP Poll Body Ord ...

Permit of Luxury Bus in Kerala Cancelled After Tussle Between Workers ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Political ad spend on Facebook picks up in April

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Wall Street dips ahead of earnings deluge

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.