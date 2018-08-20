App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for Nifty 200 Quality 30 index ETF

The open-ended scheme tracking Nifty 200 Quality 30 index will allocate at least 95 percent of its assets in Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SBI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch SBIETF Quality, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended scheme tracking Nifty 200 Quality 30 index

will allocate at least 95 percent of its assets in Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index.

Up to 5 percent of the assets under management will be deployed in money market instruments and units of liquid mutual funds.

Other features:

*Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
*Exit load: Nil
*Performance benchmark: Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index*Fund manager: Raviprakash Sharma
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:36 pm

tags #Business #ETF #MF News #SBI Mutual Fund

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.