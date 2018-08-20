SBI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for Nifty 200 Quality 30 index ETF

The open-ended scheme tracking Nifty 200 Quality 30 index will allocate at least 95 percent of its assets in Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index
SBI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch SBIETF Quality, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.The open-ended scheme tracking Nifty 200 Quality 30 index
will allocate at least 95 percent of its assets in Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index.
Up to 5 percent of the assets under management will be deployed in money market instruments and units of liquid mutual funds.
Other features:*Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
*Exit load: Nil
*Performance benchmark: Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index*Fund manager: Raviprakash Sharma
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:36 pm