SBI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for Nifty 200 Quality 30 index ETF

SBI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch SBIETF Quality, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The open-ended scheme tracking Nifty 200 Quality 30 index

will allocate at least 95 percent of its assets in Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index.

Up to 5 percent of the assets under management will be deployed in money market instruments and units of liquid mutual funds.

Other features:

