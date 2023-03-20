SBI Mutual Fund buys over 47 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday bought 47.33 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 47,33,788 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore.

On Monday, shares of HDFC AMC closed 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,681 per scrip on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd offloaded shares in Shrem InvIT for Rs 178 crore through an open market transaction. Shrem Infra Structure Pvt Ltd is the sponsor of Shrem InvIT (Shrem Infrastructure Investment Trust). Shrem Infra Structure sold 1.56 crore shares at an average price of Rs 114 per piece, taking the transaction value at Rs 177.84 crore, as per the data available with the NSE. Rohit Kapadia and Kairus Shavak Dadachanji A/C Non-Discretionary were the buyers of the shares. Shares of Shrem InvIT zoomed 8.99 per cent higher to close at Rs 114 on NSE.

PTI