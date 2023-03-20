 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI Mutual Fund buys over 47 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 47,33,788 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,600 apiece, taking the aggregate value at Rs 757.40 crore.

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday bought 47.33 lakh shares of HDFC AMC for Rs 757 crore through an open market transaction.

On Monday, shares of HDFC AMC closed 0.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,681 per scrip on the NSE.