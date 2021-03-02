English
SBI mega e-auction for properties on March 5, here are all the details

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
 
 
State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties on March 5. So, if you are planning to buy a home at a very lower price from the existing market rates, you have a chance now.

All kinds of properties like housing, residential, commercial, industrial, etc. are the properties offered by the SBI e-auction. SBI said in a tweet said "Bid for the best! Here’s your chance to buy cheaper Residential & Commercial Properties, Land, Plant & Machinery, Vehicles and many more. Attend SBI Mega E-Auction and place your best bid".

SBI mentioned on its website that "We at SBI are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the Bank / attached by Court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions. We also incorporate all relevant details and state whether the same is freehold or leasehold, give its measurement, location etc., including other relevant details in the public notices issued for auctioning".

To know more about the SBI mega e-auction, you can also visit this site

SBI mega e-auction - Things required for participating

-EMD for the particular property as mentioned in the e-auction notice.

-KYC documents need to be submitted to the concerned SBI branch.

-Valid digital signature: Bidders may approach e-auctioneers or any other authorised agency to obtain a digital signature.

-Once the bidder submits the EMD deposit and KYC documents to the concerned branch, their registered login ID and password will be sent via email id by e-auctioneers.

-Bidders need to login and bid during the auction hours on the date of e-auction as per auction rules.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #e-auction #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Mar 2, 2021 01:04 pm

