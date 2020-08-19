172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sbi-may-raise-up-to-rs-10000-crore-in-bond-sale-report-5727171.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI may raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in bond sale: Report

SBI's tier-II bonds are likely to offer a yield of 6.65-6.75 percent, with a 15-year maturity

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to raise as much Rs 10,000 crore through a sale of tier-II bonds.

SBI's tier-II bonds are likely to offer a yield of 6.65-6.75 percent, with a 15-year maturity, according to a report by The Economic Times. The bonds might come up for bidding on the electronic platform of stock exchanges on August 19.

In the lender's first bond sale this year, the base size of the issuance is Rs 2,000, with an option to retain subscriptions up to Rs 10,000 crore, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

"There is a board-approved capital plan for FY21, whereby the bank proposes to augment capital through one or more ways from among Tier 2, AT1 and equity instruments," an SBI spokesperson told The Economic Times.

"The bond raising plans, therefore, will be in line with the approvals already disclosed to stock exchanges," the spokesperson said.

SBI's board on July 14 approved a plan to raise as much as Rs 25,000 crore through Tier 2, AT1 and equity instruments.

SBI Capital market is assisting the lender with the bond issuance, the report said.

SBI might postpone raising money through equity by a few months, while it waits for market conditions to improve, the report added.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #State Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.