SBI may raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in bond sale: Report

State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to raise as much Rs 10,000 crore through a sale of tier-II bonds.

SBI's tier-II bonds are likely to offer a yield of 6.65-6.75 percent, with a 15-year maturity, according to a report by The Economic Times. The bonds might come up for bidding on the electronic platform of stock exchanges on August 19.

In the lender's first bond sale this year, the base size of the issuance is Rs 2,000, with an option to retain subscriptions up to Rs 10,000 crore, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"There is a board-approved capital plan for FY21, whereby the bank proposes to augment capital through one or more ways from among Tier 2, AT1 and equity instruments," an SBI spokesperson told The Economic Times.

"The bond raising plans, therefore, will be in line with the approvals already disclosed to stock exchanges," the spokesperson said.

SBI's board on July 14 approved a plan to raise as much as Rs 25,000 crore through Tier 2, AT1 and equity instruments.

SBI Capital market is assisting the lender with the bond issuance, the report said.

SBI might postpone raising money through equity by a few months, while it waits for market conditions to improve, the report added.