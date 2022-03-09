English
    SBI Managing Director Ashwani Bhatia appointed SEBI whole-time member

    Bhatia started his career with SBI in 1985 as a probationary officer.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
    Ashwani Bhatia has been appointed as a whole-time member of SEBI.

    Ashwani Bhatia, who is the managing director of State Bank of India (SBI) has been appointed as a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a period of three years.

    "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, State Bank of India, to the post of Whole-Time Member (WTM), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of 3 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order from the personnel ministry read.

    In August 2020, Bhatia was appointed as the Managing Director of SBI till the date of his superannuation, ie., May 31 2022. Before that, he was working as the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Mutual Fund.

    Bhatia started his career with SBI in 1985 as a probationary officer. Over a  tenure of 33 years with SBI, he has donned many hats. He has taken the lead in revamping the entire credit structure and processes of SBI. He has also served as the president and chief operating officer of SBI Capital Markets.

    Bhatia has traversed through various functions and assignments possessing rich experience in various facets of commercial banking such as forex and treasury, retail credit and liability and corporate credit.
