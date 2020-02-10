SBI lowers fixed deposit rates; see comparison with Bank of Baroda, ICICI and HDFC Bank

SBI's revised rates comes after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on February 6 decided to retain the repo rate at 5.15 percent.
State Bank of India (SBI) has cut the interest rates on its fixed deposits with effect from February 10.
The country’s largest private lender has lowered the rate by 10-50 basis point in the retail segment (for deposits below Rs 2 crore) and 25-50 basis points in the bulk segment (deposits of Rs 2 crore and above).
But how do SBI’s revised FD rates compare with some other major state-run and private sector banks?
Bank of Baroda (BoB), a public sector bank (PSB), offers slightly lower interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore. BoB's rate is 6 percent for most maturity periods of 1 year and above, while SBI's is 6.10 percent.
For term deposits of Rs 2-10 crore, BoB has set an interest rate of 5.10 percent on maturity of 1-10 years. For similar maturity periods, SBI's rate is 5.25 percent for all deposits above Rs 2 crore.
Major private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank seem to have rates that are slightly higher than that of SBI, atleast in the retail segment for deposits below Rs 2 crore.
ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 6.20-6.40 percent, with premature withdrawing facility, for deposits below Rs 2 crore, and 6.10-6.30 percent without the premature withdrawal facility. Both rates are applicable for deposits with maturity of one year and above.On term deposits below Rs 5 crore, HDFC Bank offers a rate of 6.30 percent on most maturity periods of 1 year and above.